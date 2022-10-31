Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: Richard Van Pelt

Rick Van Pelt was the first to receive the lifetime achievement award from Court Appointed Special Advocates in southwest Missouri. It wasn’t his first or his last award in his family law career.

