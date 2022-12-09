Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / State’s reason to stop union payroll deductions don’t hold up, Western District says

State’s reason to stop union payroll deductions don’t hold up, Western District says

By: Chloe Murdock December 9, 2022

After a corrections officers’ union fought the state’s decision to revoke its payroll deductions, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District affirmed a lower court’s position siding with the corrections officers.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo