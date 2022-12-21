Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Prosecutor suspended for three years for inappropriate texts

Prosecutor suspended for three years for inappropriate texts

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 21, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has ordered a three-year suspension for a well-known prosecutor who exchanged inappropriate texts with women connected to two of his cases.

