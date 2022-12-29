Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BCLP partner appointed to U.S. Bankruptcy Court

By: Staff Report December 29, 2022

Brian Walsh, a partner of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, has been appointed as a judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Missouri.

