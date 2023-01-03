Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

By: The Associated Press January 3, 2023

Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman.

