Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Water company settles class claim for pipe-clogging calcium

Water company settles class claim for pipe-clogging calcium

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 3, 2023

A Platte County circuit judge gave final approval to a $6 million settlement for a class of water customers who alleged their appliances and plumbing were damaged by excessive calcium scaling.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo