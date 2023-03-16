Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Defendant appealed the denial of his post-conviction motion alleging ineffective assistance of counsel. Defendant had alleged that trial counsel failed to convey the state’s plea offers and failed to inform him of additional witness statements.

Where the trial court credited counsel’s testimony that he discussed the plea offers with defendant and reviewed all discovery with defendant, defendant’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel failed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Jones v. State (MLW No. 79585/Case No. SD37654 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, New Madrid County, Currie, J. (Matthew William Vineyard, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Alex Daniel Beezley, Jefferson City, for respondent)