Domestic Relations: Child Neglect-Right to Appeal

Two relatives of L.N.G.S., a minor child, appealed the trial court’s denial of their motion for a new trial in a child neglect proceeding. The child’s biological mother consented to termination of her parental rights, and the relatives started proceedings to adopt the child. However, the child was subsequently hospitalized with burns and leg fractures that the relatives could not explain. Doctors concluded that the injuries were caused by abuse, leading to the filing of a neglect action against the relatives. The trial court issued a judgment substantiating the neglect allegations and terminating the relatives’ custody.

Where the relatives lacked the statutory right to appeal under the juvenile code because they were not the child’s parents and did not appeal the judgment on the child’s behalf, their appeal is dismissed.

Appeal is dismissed.

In the Interest of: L.N.G.S. (MLW No. 79619/Case No. SC99786 – 8 pages) (Supreme Court of Missouri, Wilson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Clay County, O’Hara, J. (Bruce B. Brown, Kearney, for petitioners) (Bryan K. McMahon, Liberty, for respondent)