Applications sought for St. Louis County judge vacancies

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications through April 28 for two impending judicial vacancies in St. Louis County.

One vacancy will be created in May when current Circuit Judge Joseph S. Dueker becomes a U.S. magistrate judge upon the retirement of Judge David D. Noce.

In addition, a vacancy is expected once Gov. Mike Parson selects one of the three associate circuit judges nominated to succeed Judge William Corrigan Jr., who joined the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Judges Ellen W. Dunne, John R. Lasater and Jeffrey P. Medler were nominated Feb. 28, giving Parson 60 days to make his choice.

The commission expects to conduct public interviews with applicants on June 6 and 7 at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, in Clayton.

