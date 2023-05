Spencer Fane attorney David E. Waters of the firm’s Overland Park, Kansas, office was named to the American College of Real Estate Lawyers fellows class of 2023.

Waters is one of only 30 attorneys nationwide and the sole electee in Kansas to attain the honor this year. ACREL is a national association of commercial real estate lawyers focused on service to clients, colleagues and the profession.

