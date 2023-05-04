Criminal Law: Self Representation-Withdrawal Of Request

Where a defendant in a rape case argued that the trial court erred in finding that he withdrew his request to proceed to trial pro se, the court’s statements explaining the dangers of self representation were not improper or unduly coercive, and it was clear from the record that the defendant withdrew the request voluntarily.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Griest (MLW No. 79835/Case No. WD85179 – 22 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Burnett, J. (Daniel N. McPherson, Jefferson City, for respondent) (Brody Sabor, Kansas City, for appellant).