Finalists picked for Jackson County judgeship

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated Lauren D. Barrett, Robert E. J. Gordon and Abbie E. H. Rothermich for an associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County Circuit Court.

They were among 17 applicants the commission interviewed on May 16 for the vacancy created by the coming retirement of Judge Twila K. Rigby. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to the bench.

Barrett is chief trial assistant in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Gordon is a partner at The Gordon Law Firm in Kansas City. Rothermich is an assistant attorney general in the Missouri Attorney General’s Kansas City office. The commission said all three were chosen unanimously.

