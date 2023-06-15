Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Municipal Law

Where appellant challenged a decision by the city board of adjustment that granted his neighbor a variance from a city ordinance, the appellant’s brief failed to comply with Rule 84.04 because his statement of facts was argumentative, and three of five points relied on were multifarious.

Appeal is dismissed.

Placke v. City of Sunset Hills (MLW No. 80035/Case No. ED110799 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, James M. Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Corrigan Jr., J. (Donald Placke Jr., pro se) (James C. Hetlage and Charlie E. N. Rosene for respondent).