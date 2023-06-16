Gore hires more prosecutors

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has hired five more trial attorneys to deal with the backlog of cases in that office. Four of the new hires previously served in the Circuit Attorney’s Office and the fifth was a St. Louis County prosecutor.

Attorneys Christopher Faerber, Allison Schreiber Lee, Terrence J. O’Toole, Jr., Bret M. Rich and Sherry Wolk have collectively tried more than 150 felony cases, according to a news release from Gore’s office.

“I am impressed by how many talented attorneys heard the call to public service and stepped forward so quickly,” said Gore. “Hiring experienced prosecutors who can hit the ground running is my highest priority. We are working hard to build a high-performing team of attorneys and support staff to serve the citizens of St. Louis.”

Faerber, Rich, and Wolk will join as Assistant Circuit Attorneys. Lee, a partner at Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard, and O’Toole, a member at Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, have been appointed Special Assistant Circuit Attorneys. Special Assistants maintain their full-time roles at their respective law firms and dedicate a set amount of pro bono hours prosecuting cases for the Circuit Attorney.

Ten attorneys have joined the office since May 30 when Gore took office.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item