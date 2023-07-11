Baumer named global leader of BCLP

July 11, 2023

Steve Baumer has been named as the global chief executive officer for Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

Baumer, a St. Louis-based partner, had served as the firm’s co-chair since 2020 alongside Lisa Mayhew in London. Mayhew had been managing partner of predecessor firm Berwin Leighton Paisner and was the architect of its merger with Bryan Cave to form BCLP in 2018. At the conclusion of her second term at the end of 2023, she is no longer eligible for a new leadership role.

BCLP’s succession plan called for it to transition from firmwide co-chairs to a single leadership structure in 2024.

“I look forward to working with our talented partners and colleagues to build upon our culture of collaboration, leveraging the investments we made in our global platform and growth engines to help our clients with the challenges and opportunities that matter the most,” Baumer said in a press release.

The firm said Baumer will be supported by a senior partner based outside the U.S., whom the firm plans to announce in September.

BCLP is the largest firm in Missouri by revenue. According to Missouri Lawyers Media’s MOney 2023, it had nearly $845.2 million in revenue in 2022 and had 1,140 lawyers, including more than 240 in Missouri.

