Applications sought for judgeships in 6th and 21st circuits

Applications are open for two newly created judgeships, as well as for a vacancy left by a recent promotion.

The 2023-24 state budget, which became effective on July 1, created circuit judge positions in Platte and St. Louis counties. The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the Platte County position until Aug. 8. It expects to meet Aug. 25 at the Platte County Courthouse in Platte City to publicly interview applicants and select three nominees.

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the St. Louis County position until Aug. 9 and expects to conduct interviews Sept. 6 and 7 at the St. Louis County Court Building in Clayton. The application process and interviews will be concurrent with those for the associate circuit judge vacancy left by Judge Jeffrey P. Medler’s recent elevation to the circuit bench.

