Criminal Law: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Motion to Suppress-Inventory Search

Staff Report//July 19, 2023

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Criminal Law: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Motion to Suppress-Inventory Search

Criminal Law: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Motion to Suppress-Inventory Search

Staff Report//July 19, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion to suppress evidence of methamphetamine found in his vehicle during an inventory search. Defendant argued that the inventory search was a pretext for an investigatory search.

Where department policy required police to tow defendant’s vehicle following his arrest on an active warrant, the officers did not abuse their discretion in declining to use the exception to the towing policy to contact the vehicle’s owner to come retrieve the vehicle, and thus the inventory search was justified regardless of whether officers also had an investigatory motive.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Nielsen (MLW No. 80212/Case No. 22-2965 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Rossiter, J. (Rebecca J. Smith, of Omaha, NE for appellant) (Joseph P. Meyer, AUSA, of Omaha, NE for appellee)

 

Related Content

Criminal Law: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Upward Variance-Substantive Reasonableness of Sen...

U.S. v. Cortez (MLW No. 80198/Case No. 22-3161 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.)[...]

July 19, 2023

Criminal Law: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Career Offender Designation-Reasonableness of Sen...

U.S. v. Doolin (MLW No. 80180/Case No. 22-2148 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) A[...]

July 19, 2023

Criminal Law: Minnesota Civil Commitment and Treatment Act-Constitutionality-Standard of Review

Karsjens v. Harpstead (MLW No. 80189/Case No. 22-1459 – 14 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Sheph[...]

July 19, 2023

Criminal Law: Illegal Exportation of Firearm Parts-Search in Foreign County-Motion to Suppress Evide...

U.S. v. Pierson (MLW No. 80179/Case No. 22-1918 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) [...]

July 19, 2023

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Motion to Suppress Evidence-Lack of Probable Cause

U.S. v. Childers (MLW No. 80211/Case No. 22-2743 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) [...]

July 19, 2023

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Commitment-Mental Disorders

U.S. v. Becerra (MLW No. 80210/Case No. 22-2403 – 15 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) [...]

July 19, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news