Gore appoints retired Judge Booker Shaw to review Christopher Dunn case

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has appointed retired Judge Booker Shaw as a special assistant circuit attorney to assist his office in reviewing the conviction of Christopher Dunn.

Shaw, currently a partner at Thompson Coburn, will assist Gore in his assessment of the case and advise him regarding whether the filing of a motion to vacate the conviction is appropriate.

Days before leaving office, former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner asked the St. Louis Circuit Court to overturn Dunn’s 1991 murder conviction. Shortly after being appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Gore withdrew the previously filed motion to vacate and announced that he would conduct his own review of the Dunn case.

Shaw brings a depth of legal expertise to the case, Gore said. He is a former chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District and also served as a judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court from 1983 to 2002. Shaw began his legal career at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

