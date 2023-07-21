Gore appoints retired Judge Booker Shaw to review Christopher Dunn case

Staff Report//July 21, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Gore appoints retired Judge Booker Shaw to review Christopher Dunn case

Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Depositphotos.com image

Gore appoints retired Judge Booker Shaw to review Christopher Dunn case

Staff Report//July 21, 2023

Booker T. Shaw
Shaw

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore has appointed retired Judge Booker Shaw as a special assistant circuit attorney to assist his office in reviewing the conviction of Christopher Dunn.

Shaw, currently a partner at Thompson Coburn, will assist Gore in his assessment of the case and advise him regarding whether the filing of a motion to vacate the conviction is appropriate.

Days before leaving office, former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner asked the St. Louis Circuit Court to overturn Dunn’s 1991 murder conviction. Shortly after being appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Gore withdrew the previously filed motion to vacate and announced that he would conduct his own review of the Dunn case.

Shaw brings a depth of legal expertise to the case, Gore said. He is a former chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District and also served as a judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court from 1983 to 2002. Shaw began his legal career at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

Related Content

Gabriel Gore

Gore hires six additional prosecutors

Five more assistant circuit attorneys have joined the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, bringing the tota[...]

July 20, 2023
Marvin E. “Bunky” Wright

Marvin Wright dies at age 86

Well-known attorney Marvin E. “Bunky” Wright died on July 14, 2023, in Columbia, according to his obituary[...]

July 19, 2023
Alicia Johnson (left) and Silya Shaw

Women take full charge of Legal Aid of Western Missouri

For the first time in Legal Aid of Western Missouri’s history, the organization’s top leaders and board of[...]

July 18, 2023
Michael Jefferies

Armstrong Teasdale appoints Jefferies to compensation committee

Armstrong Teasdale has appointed three partners to its compensation committee, including Michael Jefferies.

July 17, 2023
Jamie Lawless

Baker McKenzie’s Jamie Lawless named next Husch Blackwell chief executive

When Husch Blackwell Chief Executive Paul Eberle steps down, Jamie Lawless will step into his role, the firm a[...]

July 13, 2023
Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Spencer Fane adds litigator in Cape Girardeau

Jeff Spray has joined the litigation and dispute resolution practice group as of-counsel in Spencer Fane’s C[...]

July 13, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news