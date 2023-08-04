Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Dreyer fires back at former partner after firm split

Scott Lauck//August 4, 2023

Home>Local>

Dreyer fires back at former partner after firm split

A judge's gavel resting atop several open books with a spotlight on the gavel and block

Depositphotos.com image

Dreyer fires back at former partner after firm split

Scott Lauck//August 4, 2023

Attorneys for a high-ranking official of The Missouri Bar are urging a judge to throw out “immaterial, impertinent, and scandalous” allegations that her former law partner made following the dissolution of their firm.

In an Aug. 2 court filing, Shelly Dreyer argued that she and fellow partner Andrew “Keegan” Tinney “fully complied with their ethical obligations under the Missouri Rules of Professional Conduct” in splitting from the Joplin firm formerly known as Sticklen, Dreyer & Tinney.

They also accused their former partner, Charlie Sticklen, of “usurping the business opportunities” of the former law firm by keeping clients for himself. They alleged that, since the split, Sticklen had engaged in “illegal restraint on trade” by making disparaging statements about them without evidence and interfering with their representation of clients.

Dreyer and Tinney also allege Sticklen made “false complaints of unethical conduct” against them with the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

Sticklen, who had worked with Dreyer since 2014 and with Tinney since 2018, has alleged that his former partners conducted a “middle-of-the-night raid” on the law office when they left in February. Sticklen, whose allegations came in a counterclaim to a suit that Dreyer and Tinney filed seeking the proceeds of several settlements from the former firm, alleged that his former partners had diverted clients and files to themselves, stolen firm property and tampered with computers.

In their formal response, Dreyer and Tinney denied the allegations. They argued that, as partners in the former firm, they had an ownership interest in its client lists, electronic files, settlement funds and other property and that Sticklen lacked standing to sue for its return. They also said they had an obligation to inform clients of the firm’s dissolution, and that those clients had a right to choose the new firm of Dreyer & Tinney to represent them.

“It’s our general policy to decline comment on the substance of ongoing litigation,” Michael Seitz of Spencer Fane, an attorney for Sticklen said in a brief interview. “Mr. Sticklen expects to prevail on his claims against Shelly Dreyer and Keegan Tinney in court.”

Dreyer is currently the vice president of The Missouri Bar and is expected to serve as its president starting in 2024. Dreyer, Tinney and their firm are represented by Joan Swartz of the Law Office of Joan M. Swartz in St. Louis and Erica Mynarich of Cantin Mynarich in Springfield.

The case is Dreyer v. Sticklen, 23AO-CC00203.

This post has been updated to add a comment from Sticklen’s attorney.

-

Related Content

A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court

Return trip to 8th Circuit sends dog-food suit to state court

A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription[...]

August 4, 2023
A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. The poor design of a rural Missouri railroad crossing contributed to the fatal Amtrak derailment in 2022 that killed four people and injured 146 others, the National Transportation

Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say

A dump truck driver last year may have never seen an oncoming Amtrak train before it was too late, federal inv[...]

August 3, 2023
Johnny Johnson, left, listens as his attorney Bevy Beimdiek speaks during his sentencing hearing in St. Louis County Court in Clayton, Mo., March 7, 2005. (Gabriel B. Tait/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

Missouri man executed for 2002 abduction, killing of 6-year-old girl lured to abandoned factory

A man who abducted a 6-year-old Missouri girl and beat her to death at an abandoned factory two decades ago wa[...]

August 2, 2023
Law cases and law books on a shelf

Suit alleges bar VP acted unethically in split from firm

The former law partner of the vice president of The Missouri Bar is alleging that she acted unethically in spl[...]

August 1, 2023
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Armstrong Teasdale cuts attorneys and staff

St. Louis based Armstrong Teasdale announced that it is terminating 11 lawyers and laying off 24 staff members[...]

August 1, 2023
Jay Nixon speaks into a mircophone in front of a dark background in 2016

Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon of Missouri is joining No Labels' increasingly contentious effort to lay t[...]

July 31, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news