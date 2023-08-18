Parson names five judges in four circuits

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Gov. Mike Parson on Aug. 18 appointed five judges across the state, including two nonpartisan selections for the Greene County Circuit Court and two newly created judicial positions in elected circuits.

In Greene County, Parson named Derek Ankrom as a circuit judge and Nathan Taylor as an associate circuit judge.

Ankrom is a partner at Spencer Fane who earned his law degree from the University of Missouri. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael J. Cordonnier. The other finalists for the position were attorneys Kevin James Rapp and Jared Robertson.

Taylor is a partner at Taylor, Stafford, Clithero & Harris who earned his law degree from the University of Tulsa. He succeeds Judge Kaiti Greenwade, whom Parson elevated to the circuit bench. Also considered for the position were Steven E. Kellogg and Amy S. Westermann.

Stone County Associate Circuit Judge Alan Blankenship was elevated to the circuit bench for the 39th Judicial Circuit, which covers Barry, Lawrence and Stone counties in southwestern Missouri. Blankenship, who earned his law degree from the University of Missouri and has been on the bench since 2002, fills a newly established position in the circuit.

Vincent Johnson was appointed to fill a newly established associate circuit judge position on the St. Charles County Circuit Court. Johnson, a partner at The Johnson Law Firm in St. Peters, earned his law degree from the University of Dayton.

Carrie Lamm-Clark was appointed as an associate circuit judge for Grundy County, part of the 3rd Judicial Circuit in northern Missouri. Lamm-Clark is currently a judge advocate general for the Missouri National Guard. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Steven Hudson to circuit judge.

