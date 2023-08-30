Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Three new faces on Lewis Rice management committee

Staff Report//August 30, 2023

Lewis Rice announced the election of Apollo Carey, Sarah Mullen and Joel Weeks to serve as members of the firm’s management committee.

“Apollo, Sarah and Joel have demonstrated extraordinary leadership at the firm,” said Firm Chairman Rick Walsh. “These elections recognize their keen business acumen and unwavering dedication to excellence. We look forward to the talent, fresh ideas and perspectives that Apollo, Sarah and Joel will contribute.”

Carey practices in the firm’s Corporate Department and serves as co-chair of the real estate practice group. His clients include both public and private entities in the for-profit and non-profit sectors. Carey focuses on real estate and tax matters due to his education and background as a former commercial real estate appraiser.

Mullen serves as co-chair of the education/sports advisory and consulting practice group and practices in the firm’s litigation department. She represents clients in both the public and private sectors and counsels on a host of issues, including labor and employment, higher education, municipal and school governance and compliance, and immigration issues. Mullen also serves as vice chair of Lewis Rice’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

Weeks is co-chair of the firm’s estate planning and probate department. He focuses his practice on estate and gift planning with an emphasis on transfer tax planning, business succession planning, estate and trust administration, preparation of estate and gift tax returns, and estate and gift tax controversies. He advises high-net-worth individuals and families with respect to their wills, revocable and irrevocable trusts, charitable giving and asset protection.

