John Utz has rejoined Spencer Fane as a partner in the employee benefits team in Overland Park, Kansas.

Utz previously was with Spencer Fane from 1982 to 1997. Most recently, he practiced at Utz & Lattan, a boutique law firm he helped found, focusing on employee benefits and executive compensation law.

He earned his law degree from the University of Illinois.

