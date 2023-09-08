Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Candidates announced for St. Louis County judgeships

Staff Report//September 8, 2023

Judges chair in court room, gavel

Depositphotos.com image

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has announced panels of nominees for two judicial vacancies in St. Louis County. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to make the two appointments.

The commission selected associate circuit judges Ellen W. Dunne, Matthew H. Hearne and Megan Julian for potential elevation to a newly created circuit bench position. The five-member commission said Dunne received three votes, while Hearne and Julian received four votes.

Parson previously named Hearne and Julian to their current seats. Dunne was appointed to the court by former Gov. Jay Nixon. No matter who is chosen, the resulting vacancy will fall to Parson to fill in the coming months.

The commission also chose Bridget L. Halquist, Daniel J. Kertz and Nicolette A. Klapp as finalists for an associate circuit judge vacancy created by the recent appointment of Judge Jeffrey P. Medler as a circuit judge.

Halquist is a partner at Summers Compton Wells. Kertz is a St. Charles County assistant prosecuting attorney. Klapp is an attorney at The Buxner Law Firm. The commission said each candidate received four votes.

The two panels were drawn from a pool of 22 people interviewed for one or both of the vacancies on Sept. 6 and 7.

