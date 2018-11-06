Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman wins $725,000 in tractor-trailer crash

Woman wins $725,000 in tractor-trailer crash

By: Lawrence Viele Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly November 6, 2018

A woman won a $725,000 settlement after a tractor-trailer driver struck the rear of her vehicle, ending the case a month before a scheduled trial in federal court. Tiffany Pugh, 38, suffered a spinal-disc injury in November 2015 in the wreck on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. Pugh was taken by ambulance to the hospital ...

