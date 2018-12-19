Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with teacher in hit-and-run crash

Jury sides with teacher in hit-and-run crash

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 19, 2018

A Jefferson County jury has awarded more than $1.7 million in compensatory and punitive damages to a 44-year-old Hillsboro teacher injured in a hit-and-run collision. Stacy A. Lowery sued Skyler J. Bent, 26, also of Hillsboro, as well as Bent’s mother Catina Johnson, the car’s owner. Lowery was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse on southbound Missouri Highway ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo