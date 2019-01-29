Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Supreme Court sends malpractice suit to St. Charles County

Supreme Court sends malpractice suit to St. Charles County

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 29, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Jan. 29 that a legal-malpractice suit against the St. Louis law firm HeplerBroom must be moved to a different county. But the court left unresolved a larger question about the proper venue for such suits. The underlying suit was brought by the Twillman family, who had planned to open a franchise ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo