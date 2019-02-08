Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative Law: Social Security-Denial Of Benefits-Impairment

Administrative Law: Social Security-Denial Of Benefits-Impairment

By: Staff Report February 8, 2019

Where a claimant of disability and disability-insurance benefits under the Social Security Act challenged the denial of benefits, the judgment is affirmed because substantial evidence supported the finding that her impairment did not meet or equal any listing because her treatment records showed improvement with medication. Judgment is affirmed. Reed v. Comm’r (MLW No. 72691/Case No. 18-1483 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo