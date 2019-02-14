Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Injured family settles with insurer for driver who died in crash

Injured family settles with insurer for driver who died in crash

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 14, 2019

A family of four injured in a vehicle collision reached an out-of-court settlement of $1.5 million with the insurer for the at-fault driver, who died in the collision. According to Mark Cantor of Cantor Injury Law in St. Louis, the family was driving to swim lessons when another vehicle crossed the center line and collided with ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo