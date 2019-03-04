Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Ex-acting AG Matthew Whitaker leaves Justice Department

Ex-acting AG Matthew Whitaker leaves Justice Department

By: Associated Press March 4, 2019

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has left the Justice Department. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec says Whitaker's last day was Saturday. Whitaker was replaced last month when William Barr was confirmed as attorney general. He became a counselor in the associate attorney general's office. Whitaker was elevated to acting attorney general in November after President Donald Trump ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo