Administrative: Social Security Disability-Denial of Benefits

By: Staff Report April 29, 2019

Where a claimant of Social Security disability-insurance benefits challenged the denial of her application, the judgment is affirmed because the administrative law judge gave valid reasons for discounting her subjective complaints, and any error by the ALJ in failing to mention her work history in his credibility analysis was harmless. Judgment is affirmed. Riniker v. Commissioner (MLW ...

