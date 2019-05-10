Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri lawmakers pass $30B budget proposal

Missouri lawmakers pass $30B budget proposal

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press May 10, 2019

Missouri lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to a $30 billion state spending plan with a slight increase for higher education and more money for K-12 public schools following a fight over college tuition for students living in the U.S. illegally. The budget package includes an additional $61 million in core K-12 public school funding, and ...
