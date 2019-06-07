Quantcast
State high court formally disbars former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

By: Staff Report June 7, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court on May 28 formally rescinded the law license of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. Stenger pleaded guilty on May 3 to having traded po-litical favors for cam-paign contributions. He was indicted on federal charges of  bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services on April 29 and quickly resigned his ...

