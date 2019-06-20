Quantcast
Home / National / Missouri woman to spend life in prison after plea agreement

Missouri woman to spend life in prison after plea agreement

By: Associated Press June 20, 2019

A Missouri woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after admitting that prosecutors had evidence to convict her of killing a mentally disabled man in what authorities believe was part of a complicated plot to divert attention from another homicide case. Pamela Hupp, 60, of O'Fallon, entered an Alford plea Wednesday that calls ...

