James H. Maggard, 34

Location: Kansas City

Practice Areas: Business Litigation

Law School: University of Missouri-Kansas City

2019 has been a momentous year for Jamie Maggard — personally and professionally.

This year, Maggard ascended to the role of shareholder at Seigfreid Bingham, which became effective Oct. 1. He also welcomed home a new family member.

“Personally, my biggest accomplishment this year was becoming a father to my second son,” he said.

Maggard also became a board member of the Young Lawyers section of the Lawyer’s Association of Kansas City. He serves on his firm’s recruiting committee and is the co-leader of its associates group.

Out of the office, he is a volunteer “Study Buddy,” tutoring disadvantaged children in spelling, math and other subjects, for the nonprofit agency Operation Breakthrough. He also serves on the sponsorship committee for The Children’s Place, which provides early intervention services for young children who have experienced abuse, neglect and trauma.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Be available. If you do that and do the work you know you can, then you will do well because people will realize that they can rely on you. You need the chance to prove your potential. This does not mean you cannot have a good work/life balance, but it is important to be flexible.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

Probably that I have won two blue ribbons from the Missouri State Fair for jam. When I was young, I would often go berry-picking with my aunt, and we eventually started making jam and entering it in various county fairs.

What is the best career advice you have received?

“Read the damn statute.” Sometimes we forget to read the actual rule, and if you take the time to do that, the answer is often right in front of you.

