Jason Lewis, 34

Location: St. Louis

Practice Area: Civil litigation and appeals

Law School: Washington University in St. Louis

Jason Lewis advises young lawyers that law is a team-based pursuit.

It’s fitting, then, that his own greatest accomplishment of the year came as part of a team effort. Lewis was part of a group of attorneys in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office who successfully secured a $3 million federal grant to eliminate the state’s backlog of untested sexual assault forensic evidence kits.

“By tracking evidence kits, connecting victims with resources and bringing offenders to justice, it is powerful to know that this grant will make a real difference in the lives of sexual assault survivors,” he said.

Lewis also leads initiatives involving ballots and election law, the constitutionality of state statutes, Sunshine Law enforcement, and tobacco and opioid litigation. He’s also the national vice chair of the Alumni and Parents Admissions Program and a member of the Olin Business School Alumni Board at Washington University in St. Louis.

What inspired you to get involved in the legal profession?

I took several elective legal studies courses in college that first piqued my interest in the law. After that, I came to realize that the legal profession is an incredible calling for people who want to help others, contribute positively to society and uphold the rule of law.

If you hadn’t become a lawyer, what profession would you have chosen?

Before becoming an attorney, I worked in higher education administration for several years, so I likely would have continued to work at a university.

2019 Honorees | Publisher’s Letter | Media | Digital Edition | Store | Past events