Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Summary Judgment

Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Summary Judgment

By: Staff Report December 20, 2019

Where a Missouri inmate challenged an adverse grant of summary judgment in a civil-rights action, there was no basis for reversal, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Isaac v. Unknown Flenoid (MLW No. 74291/Case No. 18-3190 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of ...

