Sonya Brandt appointed as judge in Osage County

Sonya Brandt appointed as judge in Osage County

By: Staff Report January 17, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Sonya Brandt as an associate circuit judge for Osage County, part of the 20th Judicial Circuit. She succeeds Judge Robert Schollmeyer, who retired last year. Brandt, of Linn, most recently was an attorney with Brandt Law Office. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri.

