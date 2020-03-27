Quantcast
$1.7M settlement reached for Ferguson court fee abuses

By: Allen Fennewald March 27, 2020

A judge on March 24 granted preliminary approval of a $1.7 million settlement in a widely publicized class-action lawsuit against the city of Ferguson for charging court fees alleged to generate profit for the municipality at the expense of public welfare. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker approved the settlement, which is  to be distributed ...

