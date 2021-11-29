Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Billing Rates / Billing Rates 2021: Fee awards few and far between during pandemic

Billing Rates 2021: Fee awards few and far between during pandemic

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 29, 2021

This year’s edition of Billing Rates has been a long time coming. The numbers show that things still aren’t quite back to normal. Even with two years’ worth of data in this year’s edition, we found rates for just 182 Missouri-based attorneys — 15 percent fewer than in 2019, which covered one year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo