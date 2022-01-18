Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lesbian employee wins discrimination suit

Lesbian employee wins discrimination suit

By: Chloe Murdock January 18, 2022

A Buchanan County jury found the Missouri Department of Corrections liable for a total of $275,000 after failing to address coworkers who allegedly discriminated against a lesbian employee.

