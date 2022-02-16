Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri dispensary license scores subject to discovery

Missouri dispensary license scores subject to discovery

By: Chloe Murdock February 16, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court issued a Feb. 8 opinion affirming that the data of applicants for marijuana growing licenses should be disclosed as part of discovery in a competitor’s underlying lawsuit.

