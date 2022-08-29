Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: Heidi Doerhoff Vollet

Utility workers don’t have free reign to use land when laying telecommunications lines. Heidi Doerhoff Vollet has gone to bat for landowners who suffered from such trespassing.

