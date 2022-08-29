Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss

The POWER List: Norman E. Siegel

Norm Siegel led multidistrict litigation that resulted in the largest data breach case in history — a $1.5 billion settlement in 2019 with the credit bureau Equifax.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo