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Elderly couple injured in collision settles with insurer

By Alan Scher Zagier, Special to Missouri Lawyers Media//July 28, 2026//

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Elderly couple injured in collision settles with insurer

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Elderly couple injured in collision settles with insurer

By Alan Scher Zagier, Special to Missouri Lawyers Media//July 28, 2026//

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Summary

A Kansas City couple injured in a two-vehicle collision on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard last year have settled an ‘ claim with their insurer for $100,000.

Robert and Christine Nicols, both 72 at the time, were traveling westbound on Cleaver Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sept.9, 2025, when their 2020 Subaru Forester struck a westbound 2018 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Kiki B. Jemison, 40, also of Kansas City, that was attempting a left turn across traffic.

According to an accident report provided by the Nicols’ attorney, Laurie Del Percio of The Horn Law Firm in Independence, Jemison told Kansas City police that she attempted to turn onto northbound Forest Avenue after westbound traffic had slowed in the left lane, creating a “gap” to turn.

Immediately after the crash, , who was driving, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s East Hospital with complaints of knee and back pain. Subsequent chiropractic care led to nearly $30,000 in medical expenses, according to a June 8 demand letter shared by Del Percio.

Front-seat passenger Christine Nicols was also transported to the St. Luke’s emergency room, with subsequent chiropractic care totaling slightly more than $34,000.

The six-figure settlement with Allstate was reached on July 1, records show. Del Percio said that  “stacking the uninsured motorist policies was key” in reaching a successful settlement.

$100,000 settlement

Motor vehicle collision

Breakdown and distribution of value:$50,000 each to Robert and Christine Nicols

Venue: Jackson County Circuit Court (not filed)

Date:  July 1, 2026

Injuries alleged: head, brain, neck, back, spine

Caption: Robert and Christine Nicols v.

Plaintiff’s attorney: Laurie Del Percio, The Horn Law Firm, Independence

Tags: Allstate, Insurance Law, uninsured motorists, Robert Nicols, Christine Nicols, Laurie Del Percio, Kansas City, chiropractic care, collision

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