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Legal Decoder launches AI-powered billing analytics interface

Legal Tech Staff//July 27, 2026//

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Legal Decoder launches AI-powered billing analytics interface

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Legal Decoder launches AI-powered billing analytics interface

Legal Tech Staff//July 27, 2026//

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Summary

Legal Decoder has announced the launch of Aperture, a natural language interface that enables legal professionals to analyze billing and legal spend data using conversational queries while relying on the company’s underlying engine.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said Aperture is designed to help and gain deeper insight into , staffing, workflow efficiency and matter management without relying solely on traditional legal billing classifications such as UTBMS codes. For law firms, the primary value proposition is the ability to benchmark performance, demonstrate value to clients with data-driven metrics and develop pricing strategies based on historical matter information.

According to the company, Aperture is built on Legal Decoder’s existing analytics platform, which uses 45 proprietary analytical flags to evaluate legal invoices and has been applied to tens of billions of dollars in legal fees. Users can ask questions in natural language while receiving responses tied to structured, auditable analytics.

The company also emphasized . Before information is processed by a large language model, client-identifying information is tokenized, with session-specific tokens intended to prevent sensitive data from being represented the same way across different AI interactions.

The company said the launch reflects growing demand for tools that provide greater visibility into legal spend as organizations increasingly adopt .

Tags: natural language interface, in-house legal departments, legal billing analytics, data security, Business and Corporate Law, billing practices, Aperture, Legal Decoder, law firms, legal spend data

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