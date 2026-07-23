Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Missouri Bar committee seeks input on rural legal service gaps

Staff Report//July 23, 2026//

Home>Top News>

Missouri Bar committee seeks input on rural legal service gaps

Missouri Bar logo

FIle photo

Missouri Bar committee seeks input on rural legal service gaps

Staff Report//July 23, 2026//

Listen to this article

The ‘s Special Committee on Rural Practice, established last July, is surveying , and the general public to gauge the state of in .

The committee is trying to determine whether rural counties face a shortage of lawyers relative to residents’ needs, and if so, how severe the problem is, which counties or practice areas are hit hardest and what an aging means for the future availability of services.

The online survey for attorneys can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MoRuralLawyers; the survey for judges can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MoRuralJudges; and the general public can weigh in at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RuralLegalSurvey.

In addition to the surveys, the committee will be meeting with attorneys and judges for in-person interviews throughout rural regions in the state.

Data collection will take place throughout the year, with results presented to the Bar’s Board of Governors next spring for potential policy and program recommendations.

“While various factors have been suggested — such as economic considerations, educational debt burdens, lifestyle preferences, or professional isolation — there has been no systematic study of what actually influences lawyers’ decisions about where to practice,” Bar President Athena Dickson said in a press release. “The committee will investigate whether financial concerns are the primary deterrent or whether other factors, like technology infrastructure challenges or family considerations, play significant roles.”

Tags: judges, rural Missouri counties, Legal Services, Missouri Bar, attorneys, rural legal workforce, legal access

Related Articles

Related Content

The Thomas Eagleton Federal Courthouse

Appeals court orders new look at conversion therapy case following Supreme Court ruling

The 8th Circuit revived parts of a Kansas City conversion therapy challenge after the Supreme Court’s ruling[...]

July 22, 2026
court gavel on $100 bills - legal concept

Jury finds seat belt maker liable in $40.5M child injury case

A Jackson County jury found for a child injured in an I-70 crash, assigning fault to TRW/ZF and an intoxicated[...]

July 22, 2026
justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Injured motorist recovers policy limits, plus medical damages in under a year

An attorney made a speedy recovery of the policy limits for her client after she was injured in a crash in the[...]

July 21, 2026
legal gavel on a law book

Mother obtains six-figure settlement after rear-end crash leads to lifelong pain

A mother secured a $100,000 settlement after a rear-end crash caused lasting head, neck and spine injuries tha[...]

July 17, 2026
The Eagleton Federal Courthouse

8th Circuit affirms denial of preliminary injunction against SB 751

The 8th Circuit upheld Missouri's 340B drug law, rejecting Novartis' Commerce Clause and federal preemption ch[...]

July 16, 2026
Digital justice concept hologram with legal icons and scales of balance over keyboard and hands on dark surface background with futuristic interface.

New dedicated coverage of tech challenges facing law firms and legal departments

We’re launching dedicated legal technology coverage in the brand you already trust, focused entirely on the [...]

July 15, 2026

Legal Tech

See All Legal Tech News

Special Sections

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Top stories

See more news