Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kansas slip-and-fall case settles for over a million after worker’s injuries

Erin Achenbach//August 3, 2026//

Home>Top News>

Kansas slip-and-fall case settles for over a million after worker’s injuries

Generic legal image showing a judge's hammer and gavel on a wooden table with a stack of $100 bills between them

Depositphotos.com image

Kansas slip-and-fall case settles for over a million after worker’s injuries

Erin Achenbach//August 3, 2026//

Listen to this article
Summary

A $1.7 million settlement was reached in a confidential case out of Johnson County District Court in Kansas.

The settlement was reached May 12, 2026, going back to a 2023 incident. The confidential defendant was the owner and property manager of Maple Hills Apartments, who hired the confidential plaintiff to perform maintenance work on washer and dryers at the complex. While there, the plaintiff was asked by an employee of the property management company to inspect a basement air-conditioning unit in one of the townhomes on the premises, accessible via a staircase to the basement. Upon stepping on the basement floor, the plaintiff slipped and fell due to wet paint.

Painters hired by the defendant had just painted the basement floor, which was not fully dry. The plaintiff was not aware of this. The defendants denied during discovery any knowledge that the painter was painting the basement floor that day. There were no signs or barricades preventing the plaintiff from entering the basement or indicating that the floor was still wet.

Due to the fall, the plaintiff had two lumbar fusion surgeries at different levels, one in December 2024 and another in December 2025. The case was settled at mediation shortly before the close of discovery.

The plaintiff was represented by Nick Savio and Matt Clifford of Clifford & Savio Trial Attorneys in Kansas City. The defendant was represented by Ian Bartolos and Andrew Monroe of McCausland Barrett & Bartolos in Kansas City.

The plaintiff’s side had three experts: Dr. Theodore Koreckij, a surgeon; Dr. Ameet Deshmukh, who specializes in life care planning; and William Rogers, an accounting, damages and economics specialist.

“Conveying the full nature of the extent of damages … The testimony of (the plaintiff) and testimony of the experts was critical achieving results we did,” said Savio.

Premises liability

Amount of settlement: $1.7 million

Type of action: Premises liability

Venue: Johnson County District Court, Kansas

Case Number/Date: Confidential/May 12, 2026

Plaintiffs’ Expert(s): Dr. Theodore Koreckij, medical – surgical specialties; Dr. Ameet Deshmukh, life care planning specialist; William Rogers, accounting, damages and economics specialist

Injuries: Back, spine

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Nick Savio, Clifford & Savio Trial Attorneys, Kansas City; Matt Clifford, Clifford & Savio Trial Attorneys, Kansas City

Defendants’ Attorneys: Ian Bartolos, McCausland Barrett & Bartolos, Kansas City; Andrew Monroe, McCausland Barrett & Bartolos, Kansas City

Tags: Johnson County District Court, personal injury law, lumbar fusion surgeries, premises liability, Clifford & Savio Trial Attorneys

Related Articles

Related Content

court gavel on $100 bills - legal concept

Missouri COA awards sanctions for frivolous appeal

The trial court correctly dismissed counterclaims filed by a defendant, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern [...]

July 31, 2026
St. Louis sues Bustling Funding over 'slow flip' rental practices, alleging contract for deed deals violate occupancy permit laws and harm tenants.

St. Louis sues over ‘slow flip’ rental practices

The city of St. Louis filed a lawsuit against Bustling Funding LLC over slow flip rental practices violating o[...]

July 31, 2026
Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Missouri’s Kathy Lloyd named COSCA president

Missouri State Courts Administrator Kathy S. Lloyd was named president of COSCA and vice chair of the National[...]

July 30, 2026
Wooden gavel on the table on blurred background

BAMSL hires assistant executive director for Bar Foundation

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis hires Erin Pohl as assistant executive director of the Saint Lou[...]

July 30, 2026
Close up of a lot of law reports in library

8th Circuit dismisses Liberty Mutual appeal over remand order in Missouri

The 8th Circuit dismissed Liberty Mutual's appeal of a remand order in a Missouri judgment-collection case, ci[...]

July 29, 2026
court gavel on $100 bills - legal concept

Elderly couple injured in collision settles with insurer

Robert and Christine Nicols settled an uninsured motorist claim with Allstate for $100,000 after a Kansas City[...]

July 28, 2026

Special Sections

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Legal Tech

See All Legal Tech News

Top stories

See more news