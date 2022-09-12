Dead Oklahoma inmate was suing over ‘Baby Shark’ claim

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press September 12, 2022

An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured by jail employees who forced them to repeatedly listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark" for hours.

