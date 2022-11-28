Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / ‘The whole system needs to be revamped’: Retired judge considers roots of Bobby Bostic’s imprisonment

‘The whole system needs to be revamped’: Retired judge considers roots of Bobby Bostic’s imprisonment

By: Chloe Murdock November 28, 2022

Bobby Bostic and his family planned to join retired Judge Evelyn Baker for Thanksgiving dinner as he adjusts to life outside of prison and she decides her next steps as a justice system advocate.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo