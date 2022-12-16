Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Two judges named in Greene Co.

Two judges named in Greene Co.

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 16, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson on Dec. 16 announced the appointment of two judges to the 31st Judicial Circuit in Greene County. Joshua B. Christensen, currently a partner at Kutak Rock in Springfield, was appointed to the circuit bench. He fills the vacancy created by Parson’s recent appointment of Judge Becky Borthwick to the Missouri Court of Appeals ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo